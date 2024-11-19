Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Increased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $214.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average is $177.06. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $217.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.