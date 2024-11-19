Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Charter Communications worth $90,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 146.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $385.02 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

