Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Short Interest Update

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Centuri during the second quarter worth about $33,619,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Centuri by 67.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,515,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centuri in the second quarter worth $3,409,000.
Shares of CTRI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $28.65.
Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.
