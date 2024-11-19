Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Short Interest Update

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Centuri during the second quarter worth about $33,619,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Centuri by 67.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,515,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centuri in the second quarter worth $3,409,000.

Shares of CTRI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRI. Bank of America dropped their target price on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centuri from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

