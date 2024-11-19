Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.69. 1,067,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,012,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Celsius Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Celsius by 90.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

