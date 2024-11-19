CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.67. 1,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from CBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

