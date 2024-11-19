Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries makes up approximately 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cavco Industries worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 605,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 196,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,610.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

CVCO opened at $466.02 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.48 and a 52-week high of $484.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.26. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,913.40. This represents a 7.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total value of $57,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,283.48. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,458. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.