Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Update

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,346. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $782.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $231,604.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,808. This represents a 57.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $29,846.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,361.72. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,290 shares of company stock valued at $545,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.