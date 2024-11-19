Castings P.L.C. (CGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.21 on January 2nd

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.21 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Castings Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Castings stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 337.64. Castings has a 12 month low of GBX 238 ($3.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 404 ($5.12). The company has a market capitalization of £119.52 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Castings from GBX 390 ($4.94) to GBX 340 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at Castings

In related news, insider Steve Mant acquired 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £9,954.07 ($12,617.66). Also, insider Adam Vicary acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,309.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,537 shares of company stock worth $3,440,747. Company insiders own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

