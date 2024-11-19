Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $201.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

