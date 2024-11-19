Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Insider Sells $564,550.00 in Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) insider Milos Miljkovic sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $564,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,743.49. This trade represents a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RNAC traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $18.57. 199,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,562. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $471.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.