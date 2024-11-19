Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,042 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,415,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1,428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 922,892 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 8,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,250,000 after purchasing an additional 897,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

CARR opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

