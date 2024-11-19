Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

