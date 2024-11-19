Caprock Group LLC Has $7.92 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $2,269.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,017.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,697.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,037.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

