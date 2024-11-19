Caprock Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

