Caprock Group LLC Has $17.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

