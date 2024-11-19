Caprock Group LLC Buys 998 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,547 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,185 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

