Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,592,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.65. The company has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.52 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

