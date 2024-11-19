Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 319,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 519,926 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.40.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,701,000 after acquiring an additional 869,364 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,669,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,827,000 after purchasing an additional 245,418 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 508,569 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,989,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,638,000 after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,869,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

