Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of USAT opened at $8.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $615.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.