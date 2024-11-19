Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of USAT opened at $8.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $615.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

