Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to “Buy”

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

