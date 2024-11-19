CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 202,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
CaliberCos Stock Up 13.8 %
Shares of CWD stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,817. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.56. CaliberCos has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.
CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that CaliberCos will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos
CaliberCos Company Profile
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
