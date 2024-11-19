CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 202,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

CaliberCos Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of CWD stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,817. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.56. CaliberCos has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that CaliberCos will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos

CaliberCos Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CaliberCos Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of CaliberCos as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.