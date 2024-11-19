Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Buys 37,200 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises about 1.5% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Read Our Latest Report on TTEK

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 24.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,936. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

