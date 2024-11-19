Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells $255,564.76 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $255,564.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,899,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,846,836.23. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cadre Stock Up 3.1 %

CDRE traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 349,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,235. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.27 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 113,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cadre by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 206,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cadre by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cadre by 59.9% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 220,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 82,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cadre by 30.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

