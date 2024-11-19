C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

CCCC stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 920,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

