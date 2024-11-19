C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 2.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $608,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

