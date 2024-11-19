BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 76,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 96,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

BYD Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.31.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

