Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.00. 1,018,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.09 and a one year high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.98 and its 200 day moving average is $245.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Bank of America raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.56.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

