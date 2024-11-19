Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Hold Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
