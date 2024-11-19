Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Hold Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

