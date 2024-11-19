Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Bruker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Bruker Trading Down 2.4 %

BRKR traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,563. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

