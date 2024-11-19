Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.88 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Brady updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.700 EPS.

Brady Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BRC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. Brady has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Insider Transactions at Brady

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,374. The trade was a 46.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,590,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,895. This trade represents a 17.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

View Our Latest Report on BRC

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.