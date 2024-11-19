Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.88 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Brady updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.700 EPS.
Brady Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE BRC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. Brady has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76.
Brady Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
Brady Company Profile
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
