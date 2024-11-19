Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. 41,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 810,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Bowlero Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is -36.06%.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $8,281,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after buying an additional 205,902 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 101.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 183,252 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,648,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile



Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

