boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.98 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 30.40 ($0.39). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 29.66 ($0.38), with a volume of 7,300,746 shares trading hands.

BOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.34) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.80.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

