BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

NYSE:TPR opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Tapestry by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

