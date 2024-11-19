B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 0.2 %

BME opened at GBX 347.30 ($4.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 406.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 454.53. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 341.49 ($4.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.37), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($46,232.07). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.