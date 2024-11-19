Blue Dolphin Energy’s Recent Financial Results Revealed in Latest 8-K Filing

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, a Delaware corporation, disclosed its financial outcomes through a recent press release dated November 15, 2024. In the filing submitted on Form 8-K, the company presented its financial performance for the three and nine months ending on September 30, 2024, along with its financial position as of that date.

The press release containing the financial details has been included as Exhibit 99.1 within the filing and is considered an integral part of the disclosure. This filing not only discloses Blue Dolphin Energy’s financial standing but also serves as a reference to the company’s operational and financial condition during the specified period.

Moreover, along with the press release, an Interactive Data File (Cover Page) represented as Exhibit 104, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document, provides supplementary information for interested parties and stakeholders.

As per the filing requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registered officer, Bryce D. Klug, who serves as the Principal Financial and Accounting Officer, Treasurer, and Assistant Secretary of Blue Dolphin Energy Company, has verified and authorized the submission of this report on behalf of the registrant.

It’s important to note that the contents contained in this Form 8-K submission by Blue Dolphin Energy, as per regulatory guidelines, are not to be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and do not subject the company to specific liabilities under section 18 of the Act, except when directly referenced in subsequent filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

For further details and comprehensive insights into Blue Dolphin Energy’s financial performance and condition, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the complete Form 8-K filing accessible on the SEC’s website or through the company’s investor relations portal.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

