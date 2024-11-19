Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BSL opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

