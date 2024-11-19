Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s current price.

BTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.92. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.