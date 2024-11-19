Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTDR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $431,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
