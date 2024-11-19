BIP Wealth LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 54.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE UL opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

