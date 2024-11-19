BIP Wealth LLC Buys 6,400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.