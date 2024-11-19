BIP Wealth LLC Buys 5,145 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $528.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

