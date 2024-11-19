BIP Wealth LLC Acquires 80,286 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $59,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,008,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $140.48 and a one year high of $180.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

