BIP Wealth LLC Acquires 35,296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

