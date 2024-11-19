BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BigCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 96,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $105,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.