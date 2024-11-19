Big Yellow Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 22.60 (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 4.5 %

LON:BYG traded down GBX 52 ($0.66) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,102 ($13.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,098. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,236.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,215.97. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 989 ($12.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.04).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

