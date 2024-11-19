Belmont Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Belmont Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.45.

Netflix Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $847.05 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $848.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.35. The firm has a market cap of $362.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,250. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock valued at $132,875,601. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

