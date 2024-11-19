Belmont Capital LLC Acquires 7,385 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6,421.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $176.91 and a 52-week high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

