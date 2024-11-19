Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 319.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 47.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 49.6% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

