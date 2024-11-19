Beddow Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9 %

KMI opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

