Bath & Body Works’ (BBWI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 328.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 820,379 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 576.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 40,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.